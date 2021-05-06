Darlington Raceway Celebrates Throwback Weekend & Mother's Day

Daniel Suárez and the NASCAR Cup Series visit Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for Sunday afternoon's 400-mile race on the treacherous 1.33-mile, egg-shaped oval.



Sunday marks the 120th Cup race hosted by Darlington and also marks the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.



Sunday is Mother's Day as well.



The paint scheme on Suárez's No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro in Darlington will honor Camping World's 55th birthday. A paint scheme contest was held on social media with the winning livery selected by Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis.



The winning entry was designed by Noah Sweet - known on social media as "Lefty." The Michigan college student plans to pursue a career in NASCAR after graduation.



Suarez arrives at Darlington after an 11th-place finish at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Sunday. It was his second-best finish of the season. He finished fourth at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on March 29.



Like most, Suárez credits his mother Rosalinda for much of his professional success and would love nothing better than to bring home the Darlington trophy as a Mother's Day present.



Trackhouse Racing PR