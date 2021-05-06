Celebrating NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend with Retro “Blue Streak” Tires, Exclusive Keepsakes for Fans

NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend – an annual Labor Day tradition made famous for its retro paint schemes and historic venue – will be hosted early this year and officially called the “Goodyear 400.” For any upcoming coverage plans in advance of the May 9th race, I thought you may be interested in learning how Goodyear is getting fans and drivers into the spirit with throwback tires, retro Victory Lane hats and a rare chance to own them. 

 

Throwback KeepsakesNow through May 18fans can win a select run of exclusive throwback-inspired prizes through the “Goodyear 400 Sweepstakes.” Prizes include:

·      “Blue Streak” TiresGoodyear is bringing back its Blue Streak sidewall design – reflecting the style used in the 1960’s and 1970’s – solely for the throwback race.

·      Retro Victory Lane HatsLimited-edition Goodyear 400 hats will be exclusively given to the winning driver at Victory Lane and the winners of the sweepstakes.

·      Vintage Race Posters: Goodyear is introducing a select run of throwback posters that were designed and written in the style of decades past from the 1950’s, 1960’s and 1970‘s.

 

To enter, just visit Goodyear’s FacebookInstagram or Twitter and read the official rules.


Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Goodyear 400 Sweepstakes is open to U.S. citizens and U.S. resident aliens who are physically located in and legal residents of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) at time of entry. Sweepstakes commences at 12:00 PM ET on April 30, 2021 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on May 18, 2021Subject to Official Rules at https://woobox.com/Jbwz3y. For methods of entry and prize descriptions see Official Rules.  Msg & Data rates may apply. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Total ARV of Prizes is $1,893. Sponsor: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, 200 Innovation Way, Akron, Ohio 44316. VOID OUTSIDE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW

