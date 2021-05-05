HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Darlington Advance

You’ll be sporting a very special paint scheme in Sunday’s Throwback Weekend race at Darlington. What are your thoughts about piloting a rolling Mother’s Day greeting to your team owner’s mom? “Having something a little bit different for Darlington in terms of a paint scheme is pretty cool. Obviously, throwback weekend has always been about honoring the drivers and teams that have grown the sport, but now we get to honor the mothers that have gotten us here as well. Without our mothers and their sacrifices, we wouldn’t be where we are and it’s nice to be able to show our appreciation.” We know Margaret tunes in when she can and she’ll be watching this weekend, but what was it like to have her at the track in the past? “Margaret was my favorite person to see at the track. She always has a smile on her face, wants to know what you’re doing, what you’ve been up to. She brings a smile to your face anytime you see her, she just shares so much joy. When she was able to show up, you’d feel how genuine the support was and how proud she was, so we’re going to do all we can to keep the car up front and give her a good race.” What is your typical experience racing on the unique, egg-shaped Darlington oval? “Darlington is just a gritty racetrack, obviously old-school with running up by the wall. It’s a worn-out racetrack, so there’s a lot of slipping and sliding around. It has a ton of history, too, being the home of the Southern 500 and it’s always a lot of fun to see all of the creative paint schemes and other things that make Throwback Weekend such a special event. It’s a place you really look forward to going to and trying to win that race.” Darlington was where you first raced last year after the 10-week hiatus brought on by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. What do you remember most about that return to racing? “It was definitely different. I think the strangest thing was how quiet it was before and after the race without the fans. But other than that, it was kind of back to normal – what became our new normal – driving to the track and climbing in the car. But it was definitely strange not having the fans there. The fans make the sport. I think we all realized when we went to Darlington for that first time without any fans, it was just weird. It was not the same without the fans. Having fans, with the energy that they bring, that changes the whole weekend. We’re going to have fans there this weekend, and we’re even going to have guests allowed in the garage for the first time since before the pandemic. I’m looking forward to that. Hopefully we get everyone back soon.” Was the level of difficulty even higher that first weekend back because of the nature of the Darlington track, and a race that’s notoriously difficult even with hours of track time beforehand? “It was definitely a little bit difficult because it was Darlington and we had no practice or qualifying but, at the same time, you come in there having done as much preparation as you could. Get yourself in the mindset of which different lines you’ll be running, working the dirty air and things like that. It would’ve been nice to test some of those things during practice, but I feel like we all did a pretty good job of showing up to the racetrack and being ready. It was a little tough at the start of the race after the long break and no practice or qualifying, but I felt like we fired off pretty good and the guys had built a great car. It was well-prepared for the race. It’s just not having the opportunity to work out those little things that you get to work through in practice, you just have to jump into it. I think I adjusted to it pretty quickly. The biggest thing that I had to get acclimated to was just how I was going to run a car that I’d never run before, and the different lines and how I was going to work the racetrack and do everything involved with that. It was just a matter of getting used to the car.” TSC PR