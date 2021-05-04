HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Darlington Advance

It’s clear to see there has been some improvement with the No. 14 team over the last few weeks. As the person in the driver’s seat, do you agree? “We’ve been making baby steps. We have to crawl, then walk, then run. No practice while trying to learn each other and learn the car is taking some time. Each race we’ve been able to look back and see improvements we’ve made throughout the race that have led to top-10 speed at the end, but by that point we only have 50 to 100 laps to try to get back to the front. As I get more experience and learn what I need in the car, hopefully we can continue to make progress and shorten that learning curve each week. We aren’t where we want to be, but we’re trending in the right direction, so we’ll keep working with our teammates to see what we can learn. We’re constantly the second- or third-best car out of the four SHR teams, so we’ll try to keep that up.” Has there been one thing that you can pinpoint as the key to that improvement? “The biggest thing is the experience and seat time. You can talk to teammates all you want and watch video but, until you get out there and do the real thing, it’s tough to know what you need to be doing or what you need the team to give you in the car. As I get more experience, I’ll get more comfortable with knowing what I need and that’s where the improvement will come from.” For this weekend’s NASCAR Throwback race, your HighPoint.com Ford Mustang will carry a tribute to A.J. Foyt. What kind of impact did A.J. have on you as a young dirt racer seeking a path in the stock car world? “A.J. is obviously one of the most iconic names in racing. When you think of racing heroes, he is definitely on top of the list. I think he’s someone that most, if not all, drivers looked up to growing up. We all know I was always a diehard Tony Stewart fan and that was because he was willing to race anything, anywhere. And Tony looked up to A.J. for that same reason. He was one of the first guys to go run Indy, NASCAR, Sprint cars and Midgets. He just wanted to race and he was always competitive. For me, that was one thing I always admired and wanted to emulate.” When people talk about A.J., they typically associate him with a specific track, which is Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s safe to say that’s the case when people talk about you, but the track most consistently mentioned is Darlington. Where does Darlington fit on your personal list of accomplishments? “Darlington will always be special to me. As far as recognition, that Darlington (NASCAR Xfinity Series) win (last May) has gotten me more recognition than any win I’ll ever have in my career – except for a Daytona 500, should that ever happen. That race changed my career path, but it isn’t my best track, by any means. There isn’t a feeling of knowing I’m going to run up front when I get there, but I enjoy it and I know it holds a lot of meaning for a lot of guys. It was certainly a big win for me and, to be able to say I raced Kyle Busch for a win to get that trophy, is something that I will never take for granted. Kyle is one of the best drivers to have come through NASCAR and I will always view that as an important win in my career.” TSC PR