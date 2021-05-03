StarCom Racing to Honor John Andretti in Darlington 2021 Throwback Race

In commemoration of John Andretti, StarCom Racing is entering a replica of his Ford Thunderbird RCA paint scheme in the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway May 7-9.

In its seventh year, the weekend pays homage to NASCAR Hall of Famers, legends, team owners, and valuable sponsors throughout the racing industry. The 2021 Official Throwback Weekend is not era-specific, which has paved the way for the inspired John Andretti throwback car while bringing awareness to the #CheckIt4Andretti foundation.

The car—designed and sponsored by Bos Klein—is a replica of the paint scheme of the RCA car Andretti raced in the 1990s. The car features a red and white split design with the #CheckIt4Andretti logo prominently displayed. Quin Houff will race the replica.

John Andretti was born with racing in his blood. His father Aldo Andretti, and uncle Mario Andretti, were well known in the racing industry. After a career that spanned decades, John embarked on the fight of a lifetime.

John went public with his colon cancer battle in May 2017. With the announcement came a social media campaign, #CheckIt4Andretti. The campaign’s mission—and now the foundation’s—is to increase awareness around colon cancer and the benefits of early screenings. In addition, the foundation is helping those who are under insured, uninsured, or in need by paying for their screenings. In late January 2020, John passed away after a well-fought battle.

The work John accomplished off the track was as notable as his record on the track. He made it his goal to bring awareness to colon cancer and the benefits of early screenings. The StarCom Throwback car represents not only Andretti’s racing legacy but also his foundation’s goals. We hope to continue to support the #CheckIt4Andretti foundation through the ongoing awareness of colon cancer and early screenings. For more information contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

StarCom Racing PR