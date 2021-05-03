FRM Kansas Weekend Recap: Gilliland Earns Third Consecutive Top-10. McDowell Continues Playoff Push. Alfredo Has Top-25

Gilliand raced up to second-place during a NASCAR overtime finish in Saturday night's race at the Kansas Speedway before finishing sixth on the final lap. The finish extended his streak to three top-10 finishes- the best streak in FRM's history in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

With the sixth-place finish, Gilliland moves to eighth in the championship standings and gained points on the field. He's only one point behind seventh and nine behind sixth.

Gilliland was fast all night Saturday at the Kansas Speedway. He finished eighth in Stage 1 and scored points. He did the same in Stage 2 when he finished ninth. Gilliland was rarely out of the top-10.

The team executed flawlessly on pit road, gaining Gilliland multiple positions during each Stage break and also during their green flag stop. Gilliland struggled with some grip as the track cooled off, but he was in contention to win the race.

Gilliland went for the win on the final restart. He was up to second before finishing sixth in a wild final lap. Kyle Busch won the race.

