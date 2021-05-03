FRM Kansas Weekend Recap: Gilliland Earns Third Consecutive Top-10. McDowell Continues Playoff Push. Alfredo Has Top-25

Anthony Alfredo and the No. 38 DUDE Wipes team finished 23rd Sunday at the Kansas Speedway. For the No. 38 team, it gives them two consecutive top-25 finishes and more momentum as they build during their rookie season together.
The finish kept Alfredo 29th in the standings and he distanced himself from the team behind.
Alfredo showed a lot of speed Sunday in the DUDE Wipes Mustang. He was able to consistently race in the top-20 and didn't look like a rookie. It was the best speed the team had all season and Aldredo looked sharp.
The team used the same strategy as the No. 34 team to run long on fuel. Alfredo was up to second before having to pit for fuel.
A loose wheel, however, on a pit stop defined the finish for the team. Alfredo was forced to pit under green, twice, and he lost multiple laps.
The DUDE Wipes team made up several of those laps, but wasn't able to get back on the Lead Lap. Alfredo was the best car one lap down.
ANTHONY ALFREDO. NO. 38 DUDE WIPES FORD MUSTANG. FINISHED 23.
"We had great speed today. Our DUDE Wipes Ford Mustang was probably one of the best cars we had all year. I'm really thankful for the hard work at Front Row Motorsports for bringing me fast cars. Today was a step in the right direction and hopefully we can keep that up. We had some misfortune on pit road and they kept us from a possible top-15. But, we'll keep working hard, digging, taking it one race at a time and get better results."