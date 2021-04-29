Gase adds Branson, Missouri to his list of favorite vacation destinations

This Sunday at Kansas Speedway you will see a new sponsor on Gase’s number 15 car, ExploreBranson.com. Tourists have made their way to Branson, Missouri for more than 100 years. In the Ozark Mountains, Branson offers scenic beauty, Southern hospitality, and wholesome entertainment for all ages. Whether you want to enjoy the booming live show scene, explore the rivers and lakes, or be thrilled by all the attractions in town, there is something for everyone in Branson.



“I am extremely excited to be teaming up with ExploreBranson.com this weekend at my home track for the Cup Series,” said Gase. “Branson is a well-known vacation spot for anyone in the Midwest and I am happy to help get the news out about all their new rides, attractions, shows, and golf courses. I can’t wait to take Jace and Carson there this year!”



Branson has world-famous live entertainment, thrilling attractions, outdoor adventure, and genuine Ozarks hospitality that will make you feel right at home.



Silver Dollar City is the #1 Theme Park in all the land. Aquarium at the Boardwalk is unlike any other you've visited. Come and play Tiger Woods' first and only public access golf course – all waiting to be discovered on your trip to Branson.



Took book your family vacation call 1-800-296-0463 or visit http://www.explorebranson.com



Joey Gase PR