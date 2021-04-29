Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Advance

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet Camaro

How would you evaluate your season so far?

"I think we have been doing a good job. But, I think our potential is higher to be very honest with you. I think that we still have a few areas to improve, but this team is going to win races and i have no doubt about that. I'm hungry to be able to get there. I'm trying to be patient, but we are going to get there. I know that the group of people that we have, not just in the race team but in the ownership with Justin (Marks), Pitbull and Ty (Norris) - it just feels so good. We have such an amazing group of people that i know it is going to make for a successful team on the race track."

How much do you notice what the fans are doing in the grandstands when you’re driving by?

“I do notice different things when we are on the slow laps. It’s hard to say, ‘Hey, that’s my mom,’ because we can’t see that kind of detail, but we can definitely see people motioning and when there are large groups doing something. Once we are up to speed, you aren’t looking to the right at the fans in the stands. You’re looking ahead and in your mirror and focused on your communication. Once you’re up to speed, you’re thinking about everything competition related – tires, fuel, strategy and those kinds of things.

"I did notice the fans before the race at Talladega. They were pretty excited and it was good to hear them and see them again. I'm ready for everyone to be safely back at the track. Our sport is all about the fans and we certainly miss them."