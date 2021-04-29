Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Apr 29
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Advance NK Photography Photo

No matter whether it was a jubilant race winner Brad Keselowski, the disappointed last-place finisher or Daniel Suárez who ended up 23rd after an incident while racing in the top-five on the final lap - all agreed on one thing after Sunday's race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway

It was good to see fans back.

Talladega operated at about 35 percent fan capacity. Although it’s a mere fraction of the 175,000 fans the sport drew pre-Covid, Sunday was the most attendees that have been at the track since the fall 2019. 

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Sunday where a limited number of fans will be allowed inside the 1.5-mile oval also for the first time since the fall of 2019.

The cheers and the boos that drew driver reaction at Talladega will continue to do so Sunday as tracks open more seating in the coming weeks and months.

Daniel Suárez would like nothing better than to celebrate Trackhouse Racing's first victory, but doing so in front of fans in the stands would make it even more memorable.

Fox will broadcast the 400-mile race Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet Camaro

How would you evaluate your season so far?

"I think we have been doing a good job. But, I think our potential is higher to be very honest with you. I think that we still have a few areas to improve, but this team is going to win races and i have no doubt about that. I'm hungry to be able to get there. I'm trying to be patient, but we are going to get there. I know that the group of people that we have, not just in the race team but in the ownership with Justin (Marks), Pitbull and Ty (Norris) - it just feels so good. We have such an amazing group of people that i know it is going to make for a successful team on the race track."

How much do you notice what the fans are doing in the grandstands when you’re driving by?

“I do notice different things when we are on the slow laps. It’s hard to say, ‘Hey, that’s my mom,’ because we can’t see that kind of detail, but we can definitely see people motioning and when there are large groups doing something. Once we are up to speed, you aren’t looking to the right at the fans in the stands. You’re looking ahead and in your mirror and focused on your communication. Once you’re up to speed, you’re thinking about everything competition related – tires, fuel, strategy and those kinds of things.

"I did notice the fans before the race at Talladega. They were pretty excited and it was good to hear them and see them again. I'm ready for everyone to be safely back at the track. Our sport is all about the fans and we certainly miss them."
 

Watch Suárez Battle at the Front on the Final Lap at Talladega
video

Notes of Interest

  • Suárez's 74 laps led in 2021 is the ninth most of any driver.
  • In 2016, Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami.
  • Suárez owns 84 Xfinity Series starts posting three wins, 33 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes.
  • Suárez owns 28 Camping World Truck Series starts posting a win (Phoenix, Nov. 11, 2016) 10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.
  • In the Cup Series, Suárez owns two poles (Pocono, July 16, 2018), (Kentucky, July 12, 2019.)
  • Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks competed in six Cup Series races with a best finish of 12th-place in the 2018 Daytona 500. He made 35 starts in the Xfinity Series posting a win, three top-five and seven top-10s. He won the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 13, 2016 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.
  • Marks competed in 38 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series posting four top-10s and capturing two pole awards. He joined four co-drivers in winning the 2009 Rolex 24 in the GT division.
  • Before turning a wheel, Trackhouse Racing became one of the more popular teams in NASCAR when it announced GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Pitbull had become a co-owner. Not only will he serve as an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, but Pitbull also serves as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. Together, Marks and Pitbull will foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools -- which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

