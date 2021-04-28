NASCAR, Texas Motor Speedway Announce Format for NASCAR All-Star Race

NASCAR and Texas Motor Speedway today announced the format, technical elements, eligibility and pre-race festivities for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race. The event, which moves to TMS for the first time in its 36-race history, will have a Fort Worth feel as the pre-race festivities will feature an Old Western theme during driver introductions.

The race format is as follows:

The race will feature six rounds, totaling 100 laps.

Starting lineup for Round 1 will be determined via random draw.

Rounds 1 through 4 will be 15 laps each; Round 5 will be 30 laps; the Final Round will feature a 10-lap shootout.

At the beginning of Round 2, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12) live on FS1.

The round 2 random draw will also be seen live by fans attending the race on Big Hoss TV.

Before the start of Round 3, the entire field will be inverted.

At the beginning of Round 4, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12).

Starting positions for Round 5 will consist of the cumulative finish from Rounds 1-4. The lowest cumulative finisher starts on the pole, second-lowest starts second, and so forth. All cars must enter pit road for a mandatory four-tire pit stop during Round 5.

The starting positions in the Final Round are set by finishing positions of Round 5.

Only green flag laps will count in the NASCAR All-Star race.

The fastest team on pit road during the mandatory pit stop will earn $100,000.

The race winner will be awarded $1,000,000.

From a technical side, all elements of the car remain the same except for the tapered spacer which will be 57/64ths.

“Texas has always felt like an All-Star market; it is a big-event market and Texas Motor Speedway thrives under a bright spotlight,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “The entire Speedway Motorsports and TMS team has done an incredible job embracing and elevating this event, creating a fun, must-see show for fans at the track and watching from home on FS1."

“I call this ‘NASCAR All-Star Race: Texas Edition,’” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “Drivers and pit crews better pack their lunch pails because they are going to have to work extremely hard to earn the honor of celebrating in Victory Lane. This is a full metal rodeo for a big ol’ bag of dough.”

The NASCAR Open will run immediately prior to the NASCAR All-Star Race and will include three segments (20 laps / 20 laps / 10 laps). The winner of each segment will earn a spot in the All-Star Race as well as the winner of the Fan Vote. Fans may vote for their favorite driver by visiting www.NASCAR.com for details.

Those eligible for the NASCAR All-Star include drivers who won a points event in either 2020 or 2021; drivers who won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time; and drivers who won a NASCAR Cup Series Championship and compete full-time.

Drivers who have already clinched an All-Star Race spot: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Coverage of the NASCAR All-Star Race – which is sponsored by NASCAR’s Premier Partners Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity - will begin on June 13 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1. The NASCAR Open will air at 6 p.m. and the NASCAR All-Star Race begins at 8 p.m. on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Tickets start at $35 for adults, $10 for kids and FREE parking. Visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com for further information.

NASCAR PR