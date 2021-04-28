No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Kansas 1 Advance

What is it going to take to break through with a chance to win at the 1.5-mile tracks? “We just have to be more racey. We’ve got to be more competitive. I’ve got to be more on offense and less on defense. I feel like our mile-and-a-half program has been off and, because of that, every restart you’re just playing major defense. It’s hard to play offense because the car may not be driving good and doesn’t have a lot of speed in the car and it’s a handful and not as fast as the cars around you. So you’re just playing a lot of defense and, when we’ve been at our best, that’s not been the case. You fire off on every restart and you’re on offense. You’re picking and choosing lanes and putting your car in places where you need it to go to make passes, not to try and block a run or try and play defense. So, that’s one of the things that I hope to see when we get to Kansas, that we’ve made improvements with our cars, that we’ve got speed in it, and not only speed but drivability, and that we’ve got grip in the car to where we can take off and move around the racetrack and hold the throttle down. On these 550 (horsepower) packages on the mile-and-a-half tracks, it is so important to hold the throttle down. Any time you spend off-throttle is detrimental, especially to the competition.” What are your thoughts when you head to Kansas? “I’ve always enjoyed Kansas. I know that I did have a really bad accident there, but in my mind I just view that as a bad accident. It just happened at a place. It just so happened to be at Kansas. It could have happened anywhere. I don’t really put that on Kansas and so, every time I’ve been back since then, it’s never really been a thought that’s crossed my mind. I actually enjoy going to Kansas. I have friends in Kansas City who I enjoy spending time with that makes it even more enjoyable to be there and, on top of that, I love the racetrack. The racetrack is a really fun racetrack to run at for me and I’ve had a lot of success there and had a lot of really good runs there.” TSC PR