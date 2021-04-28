HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Advance

The No. 14 team was able to stay out of trouble in Talladega and you walked away with a finish just shy of the top-10. Do you expect that momentum to carry over to Kansas? “I hope so. I love running at Kansas, and that kind of wide mile-and-a-half suits my driving style more than some of the tracks we’ve run at recently. I felt like we had some races this season where mistakes were made and we just didn’t get the chance to overcome them, but we had a few where luck was not on our side. I hope, after Talladega, that the luck is turning around and we can keep up the momentum and really use the confidence from that finish to get on track. Kansas is such a fun place to run and I’ve done well there in the past, so I feel like we can capitalize on the momentum and get a decent finish and maybe some stage points.” How does driving style play into how you are able to lean on your teammates for advice? “I think all four of us have different styles, but I still feel like it’s all relatively the same. But all four of us will have races where we struggle with the same thing, so I don’t think just because the other three drivers are different from me that it necessarily means we can’t take what they’re doing and learn from it. You still have to fine-tune to your driver. What Kevin Harvick thinks is perfect is not going to be what I think is perfect, and vice versa, and that’s the same with all four cars. The 10 (Aric Almirola) had a great run at Richmond, so we’re seeing things come together and improve, but we had work to do after the Vegas race earlier this year, and Kansas will be the first time back on a mile-and-a-half track to see if we’ve made progress on that.” Is there specific progress that you hope to see at Kansas as a result of the work put in following the Las Vegas race? “Running wide open for longer than just a few laps. That was where we had the biggest problem in Vegas. Kansas is a little bit different. I do feel like it’s going to be easier to run wide open there longer than most places." TSC PR