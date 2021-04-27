Valvoline expands Hendrick Motorsports sponsorship to Larson and Byron

Valvoline has expanded its partnership with 13-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports by adding primary sponsorship of playoff-contending drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron for the next two seasons.



In both 2021 and 2022, America’s first motor oil brand will be a primary sponsor of Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for three Cup Series events and Byron’s No. 24 team for two. Valvoline’s five annual primary races is an increase of three over its program from 2018-2020.



This season, Valvoline will be the primary sponsor of Larson, 28, in NASCAR’s June 20 return to Nashville Superspeedway, on Aug. 28 at Daytona International Speedway and in the Sept. 18 playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Byron, 23, will drive Valvoline primary paint schemes May 9 at Darlington Raceway and in the Oct. 10 playoff event at the Charlotte ROVAL.



“The NASCAR Cup Series, including the new dirt race at Bristol and new tracks this year, has been very exciting to watch, and we’ve been impressed by William and Kyle’s performances,” said Sam Mitchell, CEO of Valvoline. “The personal progress Kyle has made off the track has also been encouraging. I hope his example will lead people to learn about the lived experiences of others and work together to make our communities better for everyone.”



To mark its first race with Larson, Valvoline will make a gift to the Kyle Larson Foundation, which the driver launched in March. At Nashville Superspeedway, the sponsor will donate $5 for each lap he completes and an additional $5,000 for a top-five finish by the No. 5 team.



“To be a member of Team Valvoline is really cool for me,” Larson said. “In addition to what they do with Hendrick Motorsports, they’re a longtime supporter of grassroots racing, which is a huge passion of mine. I’m excited to work with a sponsor with so much history, and I truly appreciate the generous commitment they’ve already made to support our foundation and the ‘Drive for 5’ program. That level of confidence and partnership is really meaningful. I hope to repay them with trips to victory lane and important off-the-track work with the foundation and other initiatives.”



Just 10 races into the season, Larson and Byron have each won races and are virtually locked into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Larson is ninth in the standings with a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while Byron is ranked fourth with a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



“The events we get to run with Valvoline this year are awesome,” said Byron, who is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. “We have a ‘throwback’ paint scheme coming for Darlington that fans are going to love. For me, the ROVAL is a special race because it’s my home track and in the playoffs. Valvoline is a major partner of Hendrick Motorsports. I’m looking forward to the chance to work more closely with them and do some fun things together.”



Valvoline is the Official Lubricants Partner of Hendrick Motorsports with full-season associate sponsorship of the team’s four-car stable, which includes 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott and three-time playoff contender Alex Bowman. Hendrick Motorsports has won two Cup Series titles (2016 and 2020) since it began using Valvoline products in its racing engines in 2014.



“There’s tremendous energy around NASCAR this season,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “To see the enthusiasm of a partner like Valvoline to build on its already robust program and do more in the sport is very rewarding. Kyle and William are having strong years – each with a win already – and we look forward to seeing them in those iconic Valvoline colors. It’s a relationship we are extremely proud to grow.”



TEAM VALVOLINE 2021 RACE SCHEDULE:

May 9, Darlington Raceway (Byron)

June 20, Nashville Superspeedway (Larson)

Aug. 28, Daytona International Speedway (Larson)

Sept. 18, Bristol Motor Speedway (Larson)*

Oct. 10, Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (Byron)*

*NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

Hendrick Motorsports PR