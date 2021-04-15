Harrison Burton To Make NASCAR Cup Series Debut at Talladega with Gaunt Brothers Racing

Harrison Burton will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut April 25 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in the No. 96 DEX Imaging Toyota Camry for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

The 20-year-old from Huntersville, North Carolina, won the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie-of-the-year title with four victories in the stepping-stone division to the premier NASCAR Cup Series. Burton is currently in his second Xfinity Series season and will make his milestone 50th career Xfinity Series start on Saturday, April 24 at Talladega before climbing into the No. 96 DEX Imaging Toyota Camry on Sunday.

“I’m incredibly grateful to DEX Imaging and Toyota for providing this opportunity with Gaunt Brothers Racing,” Burton said. “From the moment I started racing, the Cup Series was always the goal. In everything I’ve done, I’ve been working toward this moment. I saw how hard my dad worked to get to Cup and how hard he worked to compete and win races. He instilled that same work ethic in me and I’m just really proud and honored to have the chance to do what he did and compete with the best of the best.”

Burton is the son of Jeff Burton, a 21-race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. Despite Harrison’s youth, the second-generation driver has been racing for 16 years. He started in Quarter Midgets at age four, eventually winning three national championships (2009, 2011 and 2012). By 11, he was also racing Late Model stock cars, winning his first pole in 2011 at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, North Carolina, and earning his first win in 2012 at Dillon (S.C.) Motor Speedway.

Burton has been climbing the racing ladder ever since, winning his first Pro Late Model division race in February 2014 at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway to become the youngest Division I winner in the history of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series. When Burton made his NASCAR K&N Pro Series West debut in October 2015 at All American Speedway in Roseville, California, he became the youngest driver to compete in that series at just 15 years, eight days old.

Burton has raced and won at nearly every level he has competed, with victories in Super Late Models, the K&N Pro Series, the ARCA Menards Series and the Xfinity Series. Along the way, Burton won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East championship and some of the biggest Late Model races in the country, including the 2017 World Series of Asphalt Championship at New Smyrna, the 2017 ARCA/CRA Super Late Model Series Speedfest at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia, the 2018 Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway in Kinston, and the 2018 World Series 100 at New Smyrna.

Supporting Burton throughout his rise to the NASCAR Cup Series is DEX Imaging, the nation’s largest independent dealer of imaging equipment.

“Our partnership with Harrison goes back to when he was 13 years old racing Late Models, and DEX Imaging has grown right along with him,” said Dan Doyle Jr., CEO, DEX Imaging. “We’ve been a part of a lot of ‘firsts’ with Harrison, from his first Super Late Model start to his first K&N start, first ARCA start, first Truck Series start, first Xfinity Series start and, now, first Cup Series start. We’ve enjoyed a lot of success together and look forward to this next chapter with him.”

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. Founded by the father-and-son team of industry innovators Dan Doyle and Dan Doyle Jr., DEX Imaging sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and HP. The family-based company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and has more than 50 locations in the eastern United States.

“We’re proud to represent such an innovative brand in DEX Imaging and equally proud to have Harrison make his first NASCAR Cup Series start with us,” said Marty Gaunt, President, Gaunt Brothers Racing. “As a Toyota team, we’ve seen firsthand how well Harrison has developed. He’s been racing and winning in Toyotas for years, and yet he’s still only 20 years old. He has a very bright future ahead of him and we aim to make his Cup Series debut a successful one.”

TSC PR