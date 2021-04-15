FRM Richmond Cup Preview: McDowell and Alfredo Ready to Write New Chapter at Richmond

As Front Row Motorsports (FRM) continues to evolve and grow, it creates opportunities for Michael McDowell and Anthony Alfredo to write new history for its Cup program. Their next shot comes at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway this Sunday afternoon.

McDowell and Alfredo are ready to add to the FRM total of one win and three top-10 finishes in the first eight races of the season. They are also ready to better the best finish of 19th at the Virginia short track.

McDowell will race the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang and Alfredo returns with the No. 38 MDS Transportation colors.

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with the live broadcast on FOX.