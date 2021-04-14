Flowcode Teams Up with Stewart-Haas Racing and Hunt Brothers Pizza to Create Fastest QR Code Experience in Sports

Flowcode, the offline to online company, building direct connections for brands and consumers, is partnering with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team, to create the world’s largest and sports’ fastest QR code activation on a racecar on behalf of Hunt Brothers Pizza, the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry.

The innovative experience will feature a custom-branded, ultra-fast scanning, 27.5-inch Hunt Brothers Pizza Flowcode on the hood of the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang. Harvick will race on Sunday in the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“For the first time in NASCAR history, No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing will introduce Flowcode technology to millions of live fans at home, online, and at the track, empowering them to scan to win prizes including NASCAR tickets and custom merchandise. Scanning the Flowcode will put NASCAR fans in the winner’s circle at Richmond this weekend,” said Tim Armstrong, Founder, and CEO of Flowcode. “Flowcode is excited to introduce and drive live mobile connections between Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza, and fans across the country.”

As part of the interactive activation, the Flowcode is a “Scan to Win” experience giving viewers both at home and at the track instant and direct access to win prizes. The grand prize is two tickets to a NASCAR Cup Series race of the winner’s choosing during the 2021 or 2022 season. Twelve additional winners will receive a fan pack loaded with Harvick and Hunt Brothers Pizza merchandise including T-shirts, hats, floor mats, racing flags, and koozies.

“We’re always looking for ways to drive innovation forward, and that includes the partnerships we forge with our sponsors. We have a longstanding relationship with Hunt Brothers Pizza, and we can’t wait to showcase their fantastic brand and experience directly from the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang. Together, we’re connecting fans at home and at the track with Flowcode’s next-generation QR technology,” said Mike Verlander, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Stewart-Haas Racing. “We’re looking forward to seeing this collaboration take center stage Sunday at Richmond.”

Viewers at home can watch the race live at 3 p.m. EDT on FOX and be able to scan the Flowcode directly from their TV screens. The “Scan to Win” Flowcode will also be featured on the in-car camera and on the inside of the racecar. As part of the partnership, additional Flowcodes, scanning to Flowcode.com, and the Flowcode logo will also be included in the racecar design.

Flowcode PR