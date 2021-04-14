﻿Suárez and Trackhouse Racing Tackle .75-Mile Oval Sunday

Daniel Suárez has raced in the top-10 in each of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races on three of the toughest tracks on the 2021 circuit.
Suárez expects to show that speed again Sunday on the three-quarter mile, D-shaped oval of Richmond (Va.) Raceway.
His goal is to turn that speed into good finishes.
The Trackhouse Racing driver saw a speeding penalty ruin a top-five run at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on March 21, a season's-best, fourth-place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on March 29 and a fiery late-race accident left him with a 32nd-place finish on Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
Richmond should be another good venue for Suárez who owns three top-10s in seven starts at the short track.
Fox will broadcast the race Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT
Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet Camaro
Do you like racing at Richmond?
“I’ve always liked racing at Richmond. I feel it’s a good track for me and I have had some pretty good results there the last several years in Cup and Xfinity. It’s a track where you really have to work hard to take care of your car all through the run because you can use it up pretty quickly. That’s important pretty much everywhere we race, but it’s especially important at Richmond."
How do you regain the momentum you had before Martinsville?
"We just have to keep working. Martinsville weekend, overall, wasn’t great. We came from the back several times. We had a fast car, but it just wasn’t a clean weekend. I know we will be better in Richmond."
Busy Week
Less than 24 hours after completing Sunday's Martinsville race, Daniel Suárez flew to Los Angeles to film an episode of Jay Leno's Garage that will air soon on CNBC.
Watch Trackhouse Owner Justin Marks Discuss NASCAR Running on Street Circuits in the Future
In addition to his ownership role at Trackhouse Racing, Marks is a race-winning sports car veteran and part of the ownership group staging IndyCar's Music City Grand Prix - an inaugural urban street race in Nashville Aug. 6-8, 2021.
Rumors have swirled that NASCAR is considering a street races in the near future.
Marks on NASCAR Street Races
Notes of Interest
Suárez's 74 laps led in 2021 is the eighth most of any driver.
In 2016, Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami.
Suárez owns 84 Xfinity Series starts posting three wins, 33 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes.
Suárez owns 28 Camping World Truck Series starts posting a win (Phoenix, Nov. 11, 2016) 10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.
In the Cup Series, Suárez owns two poles (Pocono, July 16, 2018), (Kentucky, July 12, 2019.)
Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks competed in six Cup Series races with a best finish of 12th-place in the 2018 Daytona 500. He made 35 starts in the Xfinity Series posting a win, three top-five and seven top-10s. He won the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 13, 2016 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Marks competed in 38 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series posting four top-10s and capturing two pole awards. He joined four co-drivers in winning the 2009 Rolex 24 in the GT division.
Before turning a wheel, Trackhouse Racing became one of the more popular teams in NASCAR when it announced GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Pitbull had become a co-owner. Not only will he serve as an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, but Pitbull also serves as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. Together, Marks and Pitbull will foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools -- which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.