Jennifer Jo Cobb to make NASCAR Cup Series Debut at Talladega Superspeedway driving the RWR #15 Arrowhead Brass Chevrolet

Jennifer Jo Cobb is set to make her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway with Rick Ware Racing in the Geico 500. Cobb will pilot the No.15 Arrowhead Brass Chevrolet. This will also be Arrowhead Brass’ debut into NASCAR racing.

Fastener Supply, a longtime supporter of Cobb, will likewise ride along with Jennifer as an associate sponsor at Talladega.



Cobb, a Kansas City, Kansas native, has vast experience in the top-tier series of NASCAR with 216 races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts. She will now add the NASCAR Cup Series to that list. Last fall she shattered two records in one weekend by capturing a land speed record in a Cup car clocking in at over 223 mph on Friday afternoon and then making her way to the Talladega Superspeedway where she led 16-laps in the NCWTS race, becoming the female with the most laps led on an oval in any of NASCAR’s top series.



"I am grateful to have a new sponsor like Arrowhead Brass join in my excitement of having Jennifer Jo Cobb drive for RWR at Talladega Superspeedway," commented team owner Rick Ware. "Being a female in a male dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR. I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR Sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer’s car.”

“We at Arrowhead Brass are extremely proud to partner with RWR to sponsor the #15 car at Talladega. I believe that we share many values with the RWR organization, and it seems fitting that our first car sponsorship would also have a first time Cup Driver. We as an organization are extremely excited by the potential we see in participating and growing within the NASCAR community now and in the future”, said Jim Kapparos (Managing Director – M&S).

Arrowhead Brass is a US-based manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products with a rich history dating back to 1936. These 85 years of experience have allowed Arrowhead Brass to create long-lasting plumbing and irrigation valves that have been a staple in homes for generations.

Our mission is to be the North American premier provider of these products and to stay true to our seven core values; customer commitment, quality, integrity, teamwork, respect, personal accountability, and good citizenship. And we now have over 1,000 lead-free products to keep you and your family healthy. Our quality products can be found in national retail stores and plumbing supply wholesalers throughout the country. For more information, visit www.arrowheadbrass.com.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR, and greatly appreciate Arrowhead Brass for coming on board to help make this happen. It’s also exciting to have my longtime sponsor at Fastener Supply to extend their support as well.” said Cobb. “I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization,” said Cobb, who has owned her NCWTS #10 team for more than 10-years. “This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small team competing against such mammoth organizations. I am proud of what RWR has accomplished and I want nothing more than to make the team, Arrowhead Brass, and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort."

"We are honored to come alongside Jennifer Jo Cobb as she makes her NASCAR Cup Series debut with RWR at Talladega”, said Donnie Shrum, President of Fastener Supply Company. "During our time as primary sponsor for her NCWTS team, she has brought tremendous value to our company. I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Jen to get the chance for her first Cup start. We appreciate this opportunity that has been given to us by RWR and look forward to the race.”

Fastener Supply Company is a full-service FASTENER DISTRIBUTOR with more than six decades of dependable service to its customers. Specializing in providing quality fastener products and services to OEM’s, Fastener Supply is an authorized distributor for the top brand names in fasteners. The family-owned business is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit www.fastenersupply.com or follow-on Facebook (Fastener Supply Company), Twitter and Instagram: @fastener_pros.



Team owner Rick Ware has a significant history in motorsports, when it comes to giving females an opportunity in the sport. Kim Crosby made her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Rick Ware Racing. Chrissy Wallace also made her NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut with Rick Ware Racing.



The Geico 500 at Talladega Motor Speedway is scheduled for 2:00 p.m Sunday on Fox. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com

RWR PR