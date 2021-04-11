Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race delayed by rain, will resume Sunday

Rain halted Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway after 42 laps, necessitating a Sunday doubleheader of incomplete races that will feature 458 laps of the NASCAR Cup Series race, along with the final 159 circuits of Friday night’s rain-delayed Cook Out 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series event.

The eighth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season will restart Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of the Xfinity race, which completed 91 of 250 laps Friday night, before rain and lightning forced a halt to the proceedings.

The Cook Out 250 is scheduled to resume at noon ET. Both races will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin led 35 of the 42 laps before rain halted the action at 9:43 p.m. on Saturday. Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott held the top five positions, respectively, when the race was red-flagged.