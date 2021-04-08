FRM Feature: McDowell Talks About History and Success with Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer and Fr8 Auctions

The NASCAR Cup Series will go under the lights Saturday night at the famed .526-mile Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Michael McDowell will bring the No. 38 Fr8 Auctions Ford Mustang to the track Saturday looking to expand on his career-best season. The Daytona 500 Champion is coming off a 12th-place finish before Easter at the Bristol Motor Speedway and has three top-10 finishes in the first seven races.

The success of McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team is in no small part to the duo of McDowell and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer. Together, they have one win, three top-five and nine top-10 finishes since pairing in 2019. The results have been the best for the No. 34 FRM team.

McDowell talks about his success with Blickensderfer: