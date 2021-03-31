ITsavvy Joins RFR as Primary Partner on Newman’s No. 6 Ford

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the country, has joined Roush Fenway Racing and will serve as a primary partner for Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team later this season.

The multi-year agreement will be highlighted by the brand’s Roush Fenway debut during the August 22nd race weekend Michigan International Speedway aboard Newman’s Ford Mustang. ITsavvy will also serve as an associate in select races on the No. 6 machine throughout the year.

“We’re thrilled to bring on a new partner in ITsavvy,” said Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush. “We are pleased they have chosen to support our team and utilize our platforms in their continued marketing efforts around the sport. We’re really looking forward to sporting their colors come this summer in Michigan. It’s our home track and a big race on the schedule that you circle each year, and we will go there looking for a strong run in the ITsavvy Ford Mustang.”

ITsavvy is an end-to-end technology solutions provider with core competencies in IT Products, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and Cloud. ITsavvy’s trusted advice provides clients with greater peace of mind. With advanced certifications, dedicated service, and strong partner relationships, ITsavvy offers end-to-end support and over 4 million products and 2,000+ brands at our 46 distribution centers across the US.

Michigan, noted as Jack Roush’s ‘home track’, serves as the site of the Hall of Fame owner’s 23 career wins, including 13 in the NASCAR Cup Series - most of any track on the circuit. Newman will make his 40th Cup start at Michigan in August, a track he has two wins at with 10 top-10 results in 39 starts.

Most recently, Newman finished 13th at the 1.5-mile track last summer. Dating back seven events at MIS, he has five top-15 finishes including two inside the top-10.

“Although we do have a strong history of NASCAR sponsorships, we are especially enthusiastic about this new partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman,” said Mike Theriault, ITsavvy CEO. “The success of ITsavvy and the success of Roush Fenway can be attributed to the same mindset: staying ahead of the competition with outstanding performance.”

RFR PR