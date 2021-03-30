FRM Bristol Dirt Recap: Gilliland Scores Top-5 Finish, McDowell Shows Skills on Dirt and Heartbreak Strikes Early for Alfredo at Bristol

Michael McDowell was slated to start Monday's dirt race from the 16th position at Bristol Motor Speedway, however the team noticed an adjustment that needed to be made while warming up their No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, which forced the No. 34 to start the race from rear of the field.
By the end of Stage 1, McDowell had advanced his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang to 22nd. Under caution he noted, "you can't go anywhere because you can't see ... the car drives fine, I just can't see," referring to the dust that was being stirred up by cars on the track. During the first Stage Break Caution, McDowell would pit for 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment, a spring rubber adjustment and fuel.
On Lap 153 of Stage 2, McDowell would be involved in an on-track incident to which he would later tell the team that he had nowhere to go and spun the car around to avoid making contact with the nose of his race car - instead, he made contact with the rear bumper. McDowell's quick thinking ultimately saved the race for the No. 34 team as the damage that was sustained did not hurt the overall handling of their race car and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang would go on to finish Stage 2 from the 20th position. During the Stage 2 Caution, McDowell would pit for 4 tires and fuel.
Michael McDowell was impressive in the Final Stage of Monday's dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway as the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang climbed 8 positions in final 50 laps of the race and would go to cross the finish line in 12th.
McDowell now has an average finish of 12.3 through the first 7 races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MICHAEL MCDOWELL. NO. 34 LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS FORD MUSTANG. FINISHED 12.
"It was a fun day at the Bristol (Motor Speedway) dirt race. Our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang was hooked up at the end and we passed a lot of cars in the Final Stage with 50 laps to go. We ended up 12th, so it was a good points day for us. The visibility was tough and it was really hard to see, but it was some great racing there at the end. Thanks to Love's Travel Stops for coming on board and thank you to all of my guys for bringing such a fast No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang. For a guy that doesn't have much dirt experience, this was a pretty good run."