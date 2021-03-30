﻿No Dirt Experience, No Problem Suárez Shines In Fourth-Place Finish at Bristol

Suárez 17th in Truck Series Race
Daniel Suárez finished 17th in the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol held just a few hours before Monday's Cup Series race.
Rain washed out the race scheduled for Saturday night.
Suarez drove the No. 02 Chevrolet for Young's Motorsports and survived a rough and tumble race on the dirt. It was his first dirt race of any type in his racing career.
"That was something," said Suárez. "I had trouble seeing the other cars, the wall and everything else because there was so much dust. But, it was good to get the experience."