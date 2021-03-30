﻿No Dirt Experience, No Problem Suárez Shines In Fourth-Place Finish at Bristol

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Mar 30 16
﻿No Dirt Experience, No Problem Suárez Shines In Fourth-Place Finish at Bristol NK Photography Photo

Daniel Suárez had never driven a race car on dirt until last Tuesday when he and his Trackhouse Racing crew visited Smoky Mountain Speedway in Marysville, Tenn. for the 29-year-old native of Monterrey, Mexico to drive a street-stock on the .4-mile dirt track.

With that vast experience he arrived Monday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway to run in both the Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series dirt races.

After finishing 17th in the truck race, Suárez climbed in the Cup car and put on a show for the crowd that returned to Bristol after rain canceled Saturday's and Sunday's races.

Driving from his 18th starting spot, Suárez finished fourth in Stage 1 and second in Stage 2. Both the best stage finishes in his first-year Trackhouse team's history.

He led 58 laps along the way as the No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet driver battled for victory against drivers who grew up racing on dirt. The fourth-place finish moved Suárez to 20th in the driver standings after seven races.

Suárez and the NASCAR Cup Series return to action Sunday April 10 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
 

Daniel Suárez, No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet:

How did you do that today?

“To be honest, I had no idea what I was doing. But we’re having fun. Everyone at Trackhouse Racing did an amazing job. This is the second week in a row that we’ve had very fast race cars capable of running in the Top-5, Top-10. I couldn’t be more proud of all these guys (like) Justin Marks, Ty Norris, and everyone that helps in this program; Camping World, Chevy, Coca-Cola and CommScope. Everyone has been a huge support of myself. It just feels so good to be back. It’s been a little bit difficult the last year, and it feels so good to be able to race with these guys and to have some fun up front. Hopefully our time will come soon.”

Suárez 17th in Truck Series Race

Daniel Suárez finished 17th in the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol held just a few hours before Monday's Cup Series race.

Rain washed out the race scheduled for Saturday night.

Suarez drove the No. 02 Chevrolet for Young's Motorsports and survived a rough and tumble race on the dirt. It was his first dirt race of any type in his racing career.

"That was something," said Suárez. "I had trouble seeing the other cars, the wall and everything else because there was so much dust. But, it was good to get the experience."

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kyle Busch, No. 18 M&M'S Toyota Camry Race Recap for the Food City Dirt Race
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top