Shane Golobic Quote After Bristol Dirt Incident

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Mar 29 14
Shane Golobic Quote After Bristol Dirt Incident Getty Images

“Bristol on dirt was awesome. Bummer that the heat races got rained out because I feel like that would've helped a little bit (with the lack of experience in a stock car.)

Nonetheless, we were pretty good. The first however many laps we got to run, we were passing cars and having a lot of fun.

It’s just a shame we couldn’t get more laps in. That’s part of racing sometimes, getting caught up in someone else’s mess. 

I had a lot of fun, obviously Live Fast (Motorsports) has got a good car cause we were rolling pass some pretty good teams out there, with a guy like myself, who doesn’t have a lot of experience out there. 

Says a lot about the team, can’t thank everybody enough who made it happen, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Bittersweet that we didn’t get to run all of the laps because it feels like the opportunity was there to get a strong finish.

GFR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR races postponed until Monday because of steady rain
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top