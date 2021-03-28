Food City Dirt Race and Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Postponed Till Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway

Today's Food City Dirt Race and Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt have been postponed to Monday, March 29 due to safety concerns surrounding Sullivan Co. flood warnings and continued rain.



Updated Monday Schedule:



10 a.m. - Parking Lots Open

11 a.m. - Spectator Gates Open

Noon - Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series)

4 p.m. - Food City Dirt Race (NASCAR Cup Series)



All tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored at the gate all day. Cup ticket holders arriving early whose seat is occupied by a Truck ticket holder can find an open socially-distanced seat to watch the Truck race. Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt ticketholders are able to use their existing tickets for their reserved seat for the Truck race and will be allowed to stay for the Cup race but may need to relocate to another seat for social distancing if their Truck seat has been sold to a different guest for the Cup race. Tickets will not be sold at the gate on Monday. The Speedway Motorsports weather guarantee is in effect for ticketholders who cannot attend either race. Details here.



The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio. The Food City Dirt Race will be broadcast on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

BMS PR