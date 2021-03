NASCAR announced changes to Sunday’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. The changes, stemming from tire issues discovered during the pair of Cup Series practices on Friday, include added competition cautions and adjusted stage lengths.

The stages (previously 75 / 150 / 250) will now be 100 / 200 / 250, along with a pair of scheduled competition cautions at laps 50 and 150.

In addition, NASCAR and Goodyear will give race teams an additional set of tires for the event on dirt.