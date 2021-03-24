FRM Bristol Dirt Preview: Gilliland, Alfredo and McDowell Ready for Something New

It's time to get dirty with the NASCAR Camping World Truck and Cup Series. NASCAR will race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this weekend, on dirt. It is one of the most anticipated races of the season.

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Speedco Ford F-F150 team will practice on Friday and race under the lights on Saturday night. Gilliland will go through heat races on Saturday to determine his starting position.

Michael McDowell will pilot the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang this weekend. He will also practice on Friday, run a heat race on Saturday and then compete in a 250-lap feature on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Alfredo returns in the No. 38 DUDE Wipes Ford Mustang. Alfredo will make his first start on dirt, but is looking forward to the new challenge.

Saturday's 134-lap Camping World Truck Series race starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1.

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET with the live broadcast on FOX.