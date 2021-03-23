CorvetteParts.net Season Schedule Announced with LFM

Live Fast Motorsports rolls out today the team’s scheduled races with Keen Parts, under the CorvetteParts.net umbrella, on-board the No. 78 Ford Mustang for the 2021 NCS.

Between the team co-owner BJ McLeod, and Tom and Tj Keen, the partnership for the 2021 NCS is a continuation of a longtime relationship. The Corvette parts supplier has been a proud partner of McLeod’s team in the Xfinity Series, B.J. McLeod Motorsports, since their debut season in 2016.

The schedule for CorvetteParts.net in the 2021 NCS is as follows, with broadcast information noted in the graphic.

April 10 - Martinsville Speedway

May 9 - Darlington Raceway

Aug 22 - Michigan International Speedway

Sept 5 - Darlington Raceway

Sept 11 - Richmond Raceway

Oct 31 - Martinsville Speedway

Tom and Tj are no stranger to supporting drivers in NASCAR’s top series. 2021 marks ten years of the Keens sponsorship and involvement in the sport. Over the last five seasons, their company served as a primary partner at Go Fas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 2021 schedule announcement with Live Fast Motorsports finds McLeod and CorvetteParts.net both seeking to move forward throughout the season and continuing to grow together, as a new NCS team and a long-time partner to NASCAR.

“Racing season is upon us here at Keen Parts! Tom and I are super excited to be back with BJ in the Xfinity Series running four races with Ryan Ellis who we just think so much of and want to help him fulfill his desire to back in a race car,” said Tj Keen. “This year we are also teaming up with BJ, Matt Tifft and Joe Falk for six cup races which we are super excited to be a small part of this new and upcoming cup team. Working with BJ and his crew in the past, we have formed a friendship and knowing the crews makes it a lot easier integrating with a new team for Keen Parts. We cannot wait to be able to get back into the garage and to be a part of this new adventure.”

“Live Fast Motorsports is so excited to join the relationship with Keen Parts, continuing the relationship that BJ and Keen Parts have had over the years,” said team co-owner Matt Tifft. “The love and passion of racing and all things cars is something that Live Fast and Keen Parts share, which is what makes this partnership so fun. We cannot wait to run the 2021 season races with the #78 Mustang and Keen Parts together and look forward to success this year!”

CorvetteParts.net will make its first appearance on the No. 78 Ford Mustang with BJ McLeod behind the wheel at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN radio.

LFM PR