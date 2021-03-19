Georgia Peanut Commission and Alfredo Make Peanut Butter Donation To Canine Assistants

In conjunction with the beginning of the NASCAR weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Georgia Peanut Commission and the Be Your Own Hero Foundation partnered with Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup Series driver Anthony Alfredo to give back to the local community.

Canine Assistants, a non-profit organization, dedicated to educating people and dogs so they may enhance the lives of one another, received 1,440 sixteen-ounce jars of creamy peanut butter, courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission. Alfredo was on-site to help make the delivery for Georgia Peanuts and the Be Your Own Hero Foundation.

“We can’t thank the Georgia Peanut Commission enough for this generous gift,” said Jennifer Arnold, Founder, Canine Assistants. “Many people are unaware the need we have for peanut butter to help teach our service dogs. This donation serves an important need for us so we can get the service dogs to the people who depend on them.”

The service dogs are placed with people who have difficulty with mobility, epilepsy/seizure disorders, or Type 1 Diabetes as well as dogs in pediatric hospitals and similar facilities. The Be Your Own Hero Foundation, the charity of choice of Fr8 Auctions, helped introduce the Georgia Peanut Commission to Canine Assistants for the donation.

“This is a ‘gr8’ way for the Georgia Peanut Commission, Be Your Own Hero Foundation, Fr8 Auctions and Front Row Motorsports to start the weekend,” said Jessica Hatcher, Founder, Be Your Own Hero Foundation #BraveLikeWyatt. “This is what the NASCAR family is all about, coming together to help others. We know the people at Canine Assistants and when the Georgia Peanut Commission wanted to make a donation, we knew this was a perfect match.”

Alfredo, who will be supported on the track this weekend by the Georgia Peanut Commission, was eager to jump in and help make the donation to Canine Assistants.

“This is really cool what the Georgia Peanut Commission has done to help in the teaching of the service dogs and help others in need,” said Alfredo. “The things that you can do off the track to help others is special to me. I’m proud to be here today and represent all our partners in this event.”

The Georgia Peanut Commission conducts programs in the areas of promotion, research and education. Funding is derived from a $2 per ton assessment on all producers. Peanuts are a $2.2 billion industry in Georgia and a vital part of the economy. They also give back to the community they work and live.

“It’s our privilege to make this donation today,” said Joe Boddiford, Promotion Committee chairman for the Georgia Peanut Commission. “When we partnered with Front Row Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo for this weekend’s NASCAR activities at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first thing we wanted to do was make a donation and make a difference in the community. Helping others is something we’re proud to do today.”

The website, www.gapeanuts.com is the home for all NASCAR fans to learn more about the commission, download educational materials for the classroom, get health and nutrition information, recipe ideas and more.