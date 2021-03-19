Fr8Auctions Ready for “Gr8 Weekend” in Atlanta. McDowell to Use Daytona 500 Platform to Help Others

Fr8Auctions , the Atlanta-based Asset Liquidation Firm that auctions excess freight inventory, is preparing for their premier weekend on the NASCAR schedule. Fr8 Auctions will welcome the NASCAR Camping World, XFINITY and Cup Series to its home state. They will be the title sponsor of Saturday’s truck series race and Michael McDowell will take Fr8 Auctions center stage during Sunday’s Cup race, driving the No. 34 Fr8 Auctions/#BraveLikeWyatt Ford Mustang.

Fr8 Auctions has found success during these difficult times. The company partners with freight lines, distribution companies, and consumer product-based businesses to help sell excess, discontinued or damaged inventory outside of traditional distribution channels. Utilizing industry leading merchandising techniques, product presentations, and a competitive bidding environment, Fr8Auctions offers both their partners and buyers opportunities to maximize returns on their investments.

With over 1 million total square feet of space at their corporate headquarters, Fr8Auctions can support even the most robust demands of their customers. With COVID challenges in the market, buyers across the nation can now access online (sealed bid) auctions to bid on thousands of pallets of merchandise, which can range from gas grills, to ceiling fans, to cleaning products. Merchandise for each auction can also be previewed at its website.

Fr8 Auctions also found success in the NASCAR Cup Series when McDowell won the Daytona 500 to begin the season. Fr8 Auctions is a premier partner of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) program and has been a loyal partner to the organization. Bigger than that, Fr8 Auctions, FRM and McDowell also support the Be Your Own Hero Foundation with the hashtag #BraveLikeWyatt.

The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor the memory of Wyatt Hatcher, who loved life and superheroes. He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and had a heart transplant right before his second birthday. His heart transplant allowed him to enjoy life for nine more years. He fought cancer and won in 2019. Shortly after he was declared cancer free, it was found that the chemotherapy medication had damaged his donor heart. Wyatt lost his fight in January of 2020 and is loved and missed every single day. Brave Like Wyatt’s mission is to help ease the burden of families dealing with similar life circumstances by contributing to community resources, providing financial assistance for household bills, travel assistance and, when needed, funeral expenses.

With the success of the early season, McDowell wants to use his platform to continue to help others, especially the #BraveLikeWyatt cause.

“One advantage of winning the Daytona 500 is getting this bigger platform or reaching more people,” said McDowell. “Now, how do we take advantage of that? And it’s things like asking NASCAR fans to learn more about the Be Your Own Hero Foundation and learn more about Wyatt’s story. Fr8 Auctions is a great company, and the car looks ‘gr8’, but the efforts they put in to help families in hospital’s means more than all of that.

“I think it’s an honor and a blessing to be able to be in this position to help spread the news about the great works our partners are doing,” continued McDowell. “That’s where I see Fr8 Auctions taking the lead with their partnership. They use a lot of their car to promote #BraveLikeWyatt. I think that’s a big deal. So, the more we can get the car out in front of the fans, the better. The more people will go to the site and think about making a donation.

“Yeah, I want to win more races and I really want to win another Daytona 500," concluded McDowell. All that is great, but when you can change lives and help others, that’s pretty special. So, hopefully we can get a lot of TV time this weekend or some more people can post about #BraveLikeWyatt on their social media pages. We can all come together and make a difference.”

For more information about the Be Your Own Hero Foundation #BraveLikeWyatt, visit www.bravelikewyatt.com .

For more information about Fr8Auctions, visit Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8Auctions on social media: Twitter at @fr8auctions and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ Fr8Auctions-165690083576986/ .