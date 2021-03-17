Autotrader reaches multi-year extension with Team Penske

Team Penske announced today that Autotrader has reached a multi-year extension of its agreement with the team, beginning with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and into the future. The partnership renewal includes an increase in races where the Autotrader brand will serve as primary sponsor for the Ford Mustangs driven by both 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano. Keselowski and Logano will compete in the Autotrader orange and blue colors for a total of six races during the 2021 season, starting this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Keselowski will race the No. 2 Autotrader Ford.

Autotrader’s and its parent company Cox Automotive began their relationship with Team Penske in 2014 and together celebrate their eight-year partnership this season.

“Following a strong 2020 season, we look forward to continuing our longstanding sponsorship with Team Penske,” said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive. "Our relationships with Brad, Joey and everyone at Team Penske are so valuable to our business. This partnership allows us to elevate our brands by aligning with a world-class sport, racing team and drivers – not to mention, the ability to connect with some of the most passionate fans in sports. We share their enthusiasm for NASCAR, and these connections help us to build awareness for Autotrader's efforts to make car buying easier.”

In addition to this weekend’s race in Atlanta, Keselowski will compete in the Autotrader Ford Mustang at Martinsville Speedway (April 10) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (September 26) this season. Keselowski has enjoyed considerable success with Autotrader as a primary partner, with the No. 2 carrying the brand to Victory Lane three times dating back to 2017.

“It’s great to have Autotrader back on board for 2021,” said Keselowski. “They’ve been a great partner with us for several years and do a lot to activate with our fans, which is really cool. I think it’s so important to have partners in our sport that aren’t just on the side of the car, but actually have active programs and platforms to engage the fans.”

Logano will have Autotrader as the primary sponsor on the No. 22 Ford Mustang at three races in 2021: Talladega Superspeedway (April 25), Sonoma Raceway (June 6) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 18). Autotrader will continue to be featured as an associate sponsor on both cars throughout the Cup Series season.

“As a driver, you always enjoy when a consumer facing brand is on the side of your car, because you instantly know that the fans know who you are representing,” said Logano. “As a huge fan of cars, and someone who likes to buy and sell, it’s great to be associated with Autotrader. I’ve been fortunate enough to represent them for the last several years – now I just need to get them to Victory Lane.”

Autotrader is one of the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. Not only can you shop the widest variety of cars, Autotrader features the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor on car listings, giving car buyers the confidence to purchase with the most trusted pricing.

Team Penske PR