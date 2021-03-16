Kyle Busch Sending a Message

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the sixth race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch is hoping to “send a message” in more ways than one.

Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Messages Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will have M&M’S Messages on board for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta. First launched in 2020, each M&M’S Messages pack features a unique expression delivered by the iconic M&M’S spokescandies to help people connect and find humor in everyday life.

This year, Kyle Busch’s No.18 M&M’S Messages Toyota features two very appropriate phrases. “Thanks for Being as Awesome as I Am” will debut at Atlanta this weekend while another appropriate phrase, “I’m Not Competitive, I Just Hate Losing,” will adorn the car next weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt race.

M&M’S Messages packs are featured in the beloved fan-favorite flavors – Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Caramel. Fans can find M&M’S Messages on shelves at retailers nationwide for a limited time, or they can order their favorite M&M’S Messages packaging design by visiting mms.com.

There’s another way Busch is hoping to send a message this weekend, and that would be by bringing home his third win at the 1.5-mile oval. His first win there might have been his most memorable. It was just his fourth start for JGR, Mars Wrigley, and Toyota, and Busch brought home the victory, which was the first of many for the driver-sponsor combo. Since then, Busch has amassed 53 total wins and two Cup Series championships, including another victory at Atlanta in 2013. A win Sunday in the M&M’S Messages Toyota would certainly send a message that the No. 18 team will be a championship contender yet again.

To further support the M&M’S Messages scheme, fans can tweet their favorite expression from one of 28 different M&M’S Messages packs available using the hashtag #MMSSweepstakes. The promotion, which opened this week and will close Sunday, March 28 at 9 a.m. EDT, aims to bring better moments and more smiles to the faces of M&M’S Racing and Kyle Busch fans across the country. As part of the promotion, select fans will be randomly chosen to win signed M&M’S Racing hats and diecasts, in addition to the grand prize – a signed piece of Busch’s No.18 M&M’S Toyota Camry.

So, as the Cup Series heads back to Atlanta this weekend, Busch and the M&M’S Messages team look to take lessons from their 2008 and 2013 race wins on the lightning-fast oval and bring home his third Cup Series win at the track and 58th of his career. Busch would like nothing more than to send a winning message and bring home his first win of the 2021 season.

