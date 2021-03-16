Buescher to Compete at Bristol Dirt Nationals

The NASCAR Cup Series hasn’t raced on dirt in Chris Buescher’s lifetime – let alone the last four decades – but that changes in a few weeks when Bristol Motor Speedway plays host to what is poised to be a unique and challenging opportunity.

As preparation for taking his No. 17 Ford Mustang to Bristol, Buescher will hop in a No. 75 entry in the 604 Late Model Class for the Bristol Dirt Nationals, which runs March 15-20 at ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile.

The Texas native is one of several full-time NASCAR competitors who will compete on the dirt, as they try and gain added experience heading into the March 28 Cup event. Buescher is scheduled to race Tuesday and Thursday, and could on Saturday should he qualify for the main event.

“This will be a unique experience for me, but one I’m looking forward to for many reasons,” Buescher said. “For one, it should give me a notebook on the track, how to approach it, and what to look forward to when we go back there in the No. 17 in a couple weeks. But also, I’m appreciative of Wesley Page and everyone on his team for giving me this opportunity. There’s no doubt it’s going to be a challenge, as there’s no practice, so our first time on track will be around other cars. Bristol is also my favorite track and we’re looking forward to a fun week on the dirt.”

Racing is set to begin at 4 p.m. both Tuesday and Thursday. Heat races will feature passing points – a format NASCAR recently adopted for its weekend on the Bristol Dirt – with a 24-car feature set for Saturday night. A combination of winners, points and last chance qualifiers (LCQs) will determine the field for the main feature on Saturday.

For more information on the Bristol Dirt Nationals, click here. Each night of racing will be streamed live at racexr.plus, which can be accessed here.

