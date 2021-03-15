SiriusXM Joins Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing for Four Races in 2021

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that SiriusXM will be featured as the primary sponsor of Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry for four races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Bell’s Camry will carry the SiriusXM colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 21), Richmond Raceway (April 18), Road America (July 4) and Bristol Motor Speedway (September 18).

“It’s pretty cool to have SiriusXM on my car this season,” said Bell. “SiriusXM NASCAR Radio has so many different shows and hosts for fans to listen to and it’s always fun to call in and catch up. Plus, I’m an avid SiriusXM listener when I’m driving around in my car.”

SiriusXM, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Toyota Racing continue their relationship into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and look to continue their winning ways. Martin Truex Jr. found victory lane at Dover International Speedway in 2019 and the SiriusXM colors have been featured on JGR Camry’s the past four seasons.

“We are truly honored to be a part of the Toyota Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing teams. We’re looking forward to showcasing the newly enhanced SiriusXM paint scheme on Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry for these four upcoming races,” said Christopher Lam, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of Automotive Partnerships. “We couldn’t be more proud of our long-standing relationship with Toyota, and we’re thrilled that SiriusXM is now a standard feature on every vehicle they manufacture.”

SiriusXM is a standard feature in all Toyota models and trims sold in the Continental U.S, and Toyota customers receive a three-month subscription to SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM’s most extensive subscription offering, with the purchase of their vehicle.

NASCAR fans can hear these races live on their SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM’s exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

JGR PR