Alsco and RCR Celebrating Fifth Year of Partnership in 2021

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Alsco Uniforms, the uniform industry’s best kept secret, are continuing their partnership together in 2021. The 2021 season, which marks the fifth year of partnership between the two family-owned businesses, will see Alsco serve as a primary partner on Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for multiple races in the NASCAR Cup Series, starting with this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Alsco Uniforms will also be featured as a primary partner on RCR’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro piloted by Myatt Snider in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as a full-season associate partner on both entries.



Alsco serves as the official uniform provider of RCR and has been instrumental in helping the race team navigate the COVID-19 pandemic this past year with a full suite of hand soap, sanitizer, first aid kits and cleaning products. The partnership has also found victory lane on the track over the past couple of years, with Reddick winning the 2019 Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



“RCR is a model for success both at and away from the racetrack,” said Ben Fox, Director of Sales and Marketing at Alsco Uniforms. “We’re thrilled to continue to showcase our Uniforms rental service, alongside our variety of products, through our partnership with the team.”



Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, is currently in his sophomore season in the Cup Series driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. So far this season, Reddick has already matched his career best finish in the Cup Series by finishing second last month at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Reddick collected a total of three top-five and nine top-10 finishes during his rookie campaign in 2020.



Snider, who drove for RCR part-time in the Xfinity Series last year, has had a great start to the 2021 season, as he captured his first national touring series career win in February at Homestead-Miami Speedway. During last year’s limited starts with the team, Snider impressed with one pole award, two top-five and six top-10 finishes.



“Everyone at RCR is proud to be continuing our relationship with Alsco Uniforms during the 2021 season,” said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. “Our partnership has grown over the years but maintains the same core values that brought our two organizations together in the beginning, all while still continuing to outfit our crew in Alsco Uniforms. We’re looking forward to continuing to create more business opportunities and great memories with Alsco for many years to come.”



