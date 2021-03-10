Now Meets Next in Phoenix Suárez Debuts No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Sunday

Daniel Suárez debuts his No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday at Phoenix International Raceway in the fifth race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Before that, Suárez will trade his driving suit and steering wheel for a jacket, tie and microphone then join good friend Joey Logano in the Fox television booth on Saturday commentating on the Xfinity race. (5:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Suárez arrives at the mile-oval after finishing 26th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The finish moved Suárez to 25th in the standings.