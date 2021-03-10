FRM Phoenix Preview: Homecoming Weekend for Daytona 500 Champion. Alfredo Talks About Early Season Expectations

For McDowell, coming to the Phoenix Raceway this weekend as the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion is a dream homecoming. The Glendale native left from Las Vegas last weekend and made the drive with his family to the city he grew up. He spent the early week with family and friends before he makes an appearance at the go-kart club (Phoenix Kart Racing Association) where he started racing and other media appearances.

"It's always nice to go home, but it's special this time," said McDowell. "Just to spend the week to thank and celebrate with everyone that helped make all this happen since I was a kid. There are so many people in Glendale and the Phoenix-area who were a part of my journey when I was getting started. I just wanted to be here with my family and thank a lot of people, see them and just enjoy it while we're together.

"I didn't think about being the Daytona 500 Champion when it all started here," continued McDowell. "I wanted to race. It started with karting and I went from there. I'm thankful for it all and really just grateful to take this time with family and friends."

But, McDowell knows the next task at hand.

"I've said it before, but we really wanted to think about this track and where we can get better. We know we've made a step forward, but our next step is really getting better at this track. We need to be consistent at every track. That will make us a real threat."

McDowell will again climb behind the wheel of the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang this weekend.