No. 10 Pit Boss Grills Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Phoenix Advance

You have run into some bad luck to start the season, but it hasn't stopped you before. What is your mindset heading into the fifth race of the season? "One word – perseverance. Steady persistence in a course of action in spite of difficulties, obstacles, or discouragement. No team has ever won a championship without obstacles or discouragement without following it up with perseverance. Everything that has happened so far in the season is in the past. We'll learn from it and persevere. We have a great Pit Boss Ford team and we're going to Phoenix with an empty slate. Phoenix has been good to us in the past and it's historically been a great track for Stewart-Haas. We have a lot of work to do coming from the back, but we're confident we can get there." You're sporting a new paint scheme featuring Pit Boss Grills for the first time this weekend. How excited are you to represent the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry? "My entire career has revolved around racing and tailgating. Even before I was racing in NASCAR, we attended tailgates to watch the races and you always have something smoking on the grill. I've been using my Pit Boss a lot, recently, and it has really stepped up the flavor. Any time I put a Smithfield Pork tenderloin, ribs, ham, you name it, the flavor with the competition blend pellets takes the meat to the next level. I'm excited to have them on board. It's such an authentic fit for myself and our racing program. Their values and my values as a family man, Christian and aggressive competitor are aligned. It would be incredible to put them up front at Phoenix to turn our luck around and get ourselves some momentum heading to Atlanta, where we'll have them on our No. 10 Ford again." What makes Phoenix so unique? "Phoenix is just a fast short track. Ever since the repave, it races like a mile-and-a-half, which is different from a Richmond-, Martinsville- or Bristol-type of short track. It's a fun race and I always look forward to heading out West to Phoenix." What's the most important thing to be successful at Phoenix? "You have to have everything at Phoenix. You have to have downforce, grip in your car and good brakes. You have to make sure your car turns well through the center of turns one and two, which is a sharp, banked corner. And then you have turns three and four, which are really fast and sweeping and flat. You've got to have a car that's versatile and is a good compromise for both corners."