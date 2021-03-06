Ethel M Chocolates Unveil First Ever Paint Scheme Ahead of Las Vegas Race

Today, Ethel M® Chocolates celebrated all things Las Vegas in the brand’s own unique way. The craft chocolate division of Mars Wrigley unveiled the brand’s very first paint scheme that will be featured on fellow Las Vegas native Kyle Busch’s No.18 Toyota Camry during the NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday, March 7 in Las Vegas.

The hometown duo has teamed up for the special paint scheme that celebrates Ethel M Chocolates’ momentous 40th anniversary of making hand crafted chocolates in the desert. The Ethel M Chocolates’ 40th Anniversary Toyota Camry marks the first appearance from the premium chocolatier across NASCAR’s top three series.

Ethel M Chocolates are a marquis offering, manufactured by Mars Wrigley North America and dedicated to creating premium chocolates with fresh ingredients and no artificial preservatives. 2021 marks the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrates its ongoing passion for chocolate and the beloved category luminaries who have shaped better moments and more smiles for generations of chocolate lovers.

To further commemorate Ethel M Chocolates’ 40th anniversary, the brand also announced a donation of 40,000 meals to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, using their involvement in the race weekend to help those in the Las Vegas community who are most in need.

“We’re so excited to honor the Ethel M legacy by kicking off 40th anniversary celebrations in our own backyard alongside fellow Las Vegas legend, Kyle Busch, during this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race,” said William Clements, Vice President, Mars Wrigley Sponsorships. “More importantly, we’re honored to be able to give back to those who need it most through a donation to the Three Square Food Bank, who do fantastic work across our community.”

“In true Ethel M style, they are marking their 40th anniversary by giving an amazing gift to Southern Nevada – the gift of food!” said Three Square Food Bank President and CEO Brian Burton. “As 1 in 5 individuals in our community are now struggling with hunger, we rely on gracious and ‘sweet’ partners like Ethel M to help us realize our vision that no one in our community should be hungry.”

To further build on Mars Wrigley’s purpose to create better moments and more smiles, Ethel M is inviting fans to visit Kyle Busch’s No.18 Ethel M Chocolates 40th Anniversary Toyota Camry on Saturday, March 6. The car will be on display outside of the Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nev., where residents will have the opportunity to see it in a socially distanced environment and take their own photos with the car. Reservations are free but required to come out and see the car and can be made at Ethelm.com/nascar.

“I always love coming home to race and am honored to have another Vegas native featured on the car this weekend,” said Kyle Busch, driver of the No.18 Ethel M Chocolates 40th Anniversary Camry. “When I was a kid, my grandma used to bring me out to the Ethel M Factory and Cactus Garden, and it was one of my favorite places to visit in Vegas. Even during a difficult time, we’re glad to bring a better moment to fans by giving them a chance to connect with the new car in a safe way.”

The No.18 Ethel M Chocolates 40th Anniversary Toyota Camry will take the green flag for the 400-mile race in Las Vegas this Sunday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET live on FOX.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, including the Flagship store, Factory and 3-acre Cactus Garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and McCarran Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit www.EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

