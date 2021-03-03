Texas Based Trophy Tractor, RWR Team Up to Raise Money for Texas in Vegas

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today the return of Texas based Trophy Tractor as the primary sponsor of the No. 53 Chevrolet for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. In addition, Trophy Tractor will serve as the primary sponsor of the RWR No. 17 Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) event. Both cars will run a special “Texas Strong” paint scheme and be piloted by Garrett Smithley.



Smithley put on an impressive performance in BlueGreen Vacations Duel No. 2, nearly racing his way into the Daytona 500, driving the No. 13 Trophy Tractor entry in a joint effort between RWR and MBM Motorsports.



Just days after that race, much of the United States, including Texas was hit hard with extreme winter storms. Trophy Tractor, based in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Rick Ware Racing saw an opportunity to give back by running a “Texas Strong” paint scheme and giving fans a chance to donate to those in need.



“Trophy Tractor has been a great partner of Garrett (Smithley) and Rick Ware Racing for a number of years now,” said Rick Ware. “This deal came together quickly and we’re thankful for the opportunity to partner with Trophy Tractor and give back to those affected by the storms in Texas, especially with Lisa and I being from The Lonestar State.”



To donate and support families that were impacted by the storms, the team has set up a Go Fund Me. Over the course of the next couple of weeks, Smithley and team have a goal of $15,000, that the team is hoping to exceed through the support of the NASCAR community.



“Having family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, I know how hard the last few weeks have been for many of the residents in Texas,” said Garrett Smithley. “The opportunity to use our platform in NASCAR and have this idea supported by Jeff Miller at Trophy Tractor, speaks to the type of people that work there. I can’t thank them enough for continued partnership.”



Saturday’s NXS race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and Sunday’s NCS race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.



For more information about Rick Ware Racing, please visit www.WareRacing.com.

RWR PR

