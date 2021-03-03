Jeb Burton to Pilot the No. 10 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing announced today the addition of uniform rental company, Alsco Uniforms, as a partner on its No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Alsco Uniforms, the leading supplier of employee uniforms, towels, first aid kits, floor mats and mops, has been a long-time partner of both Kaulig Racing and Burton, having supplied many of its products and services to the team. Kaulig Racing is now excited to take their relationship to the next level and welcome the uniform industry’s best kept secret onboard the No. 10 Chevrolet.

“Alsco Uniforms couldn’t be more thrilled for our new alignment with Kaulig Racing and driver Jeb Burton as a supplier and sponsor” said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing at Alsco. “In addition to our sponsorship, we provide uniforms, towels, floor mats, sanitizers and first aid to the team.”

“Having Alsco on the No. 10 car is really exciting for Kaulig Racing, as they have been a valued partner of ours for a couple years now,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We're so happy Alsco has partnered with us as a sponsor and supplier, so we can help showcase their products to the motorsports industry.”

In addition to their primary race, Alsco also serves as an associate partner on the No. 10 for the entire 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

“I’m really looking forward to having Alsco on our No. 10 Chevrolet in Las Vegas,” said Burton. “They’ve been a great partner of mine the last couple years. This is the first time they will be a primary partner for me so I’m excited about that. Hopefully we can keep up the momentum we’ve had the last three weeks and make Alsco proud.”

Not only will Alsco act as the primary partner on the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it will also serve as the title sponsor for the NXS event, the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 6 at 4:30PM ET on FS1.