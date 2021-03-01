The fourth annual Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube will immerse fans in a Las Vegas Motor Speedway virtual experience

March 1, 2021. Pennzoil® is back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host the fourth annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube as part of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race season. Continuing this season’s heart-pounding racing, the Pennzoil 400 will once again headline an action-packed, triple-header motorsports weekend, with a virtual experience for fans and on-track excitement. The green flag will wave at the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 7th at 12:30 PM PST and will be broadcast live on FOX.

“We at Shell-Pennzoil are eager to see what the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race season has in store for both the fans and motorsport’s most entertaining drivers,” said Machteld de Haan, CEO, Pennzoil Quaker State Company and Vice President, Shell Lubricants Americas. “The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube has been held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 2018 and is always one of the most anticipated, premiere races to drivers. Our team is proud to be a part of such winning history with Team Penske and its drivers at this event, and we hope to continue to make history at this year’s race as well. In lieu of physical attendance at the track, we are hosting fans from far and wide to join us virtually through the Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds and experience the track like never before. While our virtual experience will be unforgettable, we are certain that the on-track action will be another race to remember.”

The Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds allows fans to experience the Pennzoil 400 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in ways not possible before, with more than a dozen virtual ‘hotspots’ available for race fans around the world to experience from the comfort of their homes. Fans can access the Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds through the link below, also located on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway website in their Virtual Fan Zone and on Pennzoil.com. It is recommended to access the Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds via a desktop computer using Chrome as the web browser.

Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds: pennzoil400.pixelhublive.com

2021 Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds Hotspot Highlights:

Virtual Las Vegas Show : Fans can tune in to watch a previously-recorded live show with many familiar Las Vegas faces! The variety show will include a performance from Shin Lim, a two-time America’s Got Talent champion and star of his own show at The Mirage in Las Vegas! Also headlining is Max Major, named Washington D.C.’s Best Performance Artist four years in a row and much more. Fans can view the show within the Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds on Friday, March 5 th .

: Fans can tune in to watch a previously-recorded live show with many familiar Las Vegas faces! The variety show will include a performance from Shin Lim, a two-time America’s Got Talent champion and star of his own show at The Mirage in Las Vegas! Also headlining is Max Major, named Washington D.C.’s Best Performance Artist four years in a row and much more. Fans can view the show within the Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds on Friday, March 5 . NASCAR Cup Series Car Walkaround with Larry McReynolds: America’s Crew Chief takes fans on a virtual walkaround of Joey Logano’s NASCAR Cup Series car, demonstrating the important components of a car and its team.

America’s Crew Chief takes fans on a virtual walkaround of Joey Logano’s NASCAR Cup Series car, demonstrating the important components of a car and its team. Shell Racing App : Fans can race incredible cars including the Shell Motorsports Collection on a variety of custom tracks! Users can race against one another or try and beat Joey’s game time. The app is available for download now in the App Store and Play Store and is free to users.

: Fans can race incredible cars including the Shell Motorsports Collection on a variety of custom tracks! Users can race against one another or try and beat Joey’s game time. The app is available for download now in the App Store and Play Store and is free to users. Create Your Own Track : Fans can design their own Pennzoil-branded racetrack inside the Shell Racing app. Customization includes the choice to build an extreme ‘Arcade’ track or speedy and smooth ‘Motorsport’ track. After designing, fans can then race around their newly created track!

: Fans can design their own Pennzoil-branded racetrack inside the Shell Racing app. Customization includes the choice to build an extreme ‘Arcade’ track or speedy and smooth ‘Motorsport’ track. After designing, fans can then race around their newly created track! Planet Fitness ® Workout : Fans can experience the desert heat and work up a sweat by participating in a Joey Logano-led Planet Fitness workout. Tune in to the live workout on Tuesday, March 2 nd at 7:00 PM EST. The workout will be available to access for fans at its designated hotspot after the workout concludes on Tuesday.

: Fans can experience the desert heat and work up a sweat by participating in a Joey Logano-led Planet Fitness workout. Tune in to the live workout on Tuesday, March 2 at 7:00 PM EST. The workout will be available to access for fans at its designated hotspot after the workout concludes on Tuesday. Hauler Experience : Larry McReynolds will take fans on a virtual tour inside a Team Penske hauler to see how teams can bring their garage with them to every racetrack. Fans can see where the racecars are stored, the various storage for spare parts, the mobile office for the crews, even the kitchen for meals on the road!

: Larry McReynolds will take fans on a virtual tour inside a Team Penske hauler to see how teams can bring their garage with them to every racetrack. Fans can see where the racecars are stored, the various storage for spare parts, the mobile office for the crews, even the kitchen for meals on the road! Pennzoil National Promotion: Within the Pennzoil Virtual Proving Grounds, fans can choose to participate in the brand’s national promotion, where purchasers of Pennzoil Platinum® Full Synthetic motor oil are eligible to receive a $22 Shell Gift Card. The offer is valid through March 14, 2021 at participating locations. For more details on the promotion, please visit www.Pennzoil.com/oilchangeoffer.

Team Penske driver and current back-to-back Pennzoil 400 champion, Joey Logano, will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang sporting a Pennzoil primary paint scheme while attempting to capture his third straight Pennzoil 400 victory. Meanwhile, teammate Ryan Blaney will pilot his No. 12 Ford Mustang Pennzoil/Menards co-primary paint scheme as the two look to punch their ticket to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Team Penske drivers will have the cutting-edge technology of Pennzoil, the first synthetic motor oil made from natural gas, under their hood for unbeatable engine protection[1] as the green flag waves for a 267-lap sprint to the finish line in the Nevada desert. Pennzoil engineers continuously work on the motor oil that goes into the race cars on the track. The Pennzoil 400 is just one example of how Pennzoil is able to innovate and support winning teams and drivers like Joey Logano and Team Penske. The on track performance and data serve as a laboratory for the motor oil Pennzoil introduces for passenger cars, helping make sure that drivers get the most out of their vehicle.

“Jiffy Lube is proud to continue its presenting sponsorship of the Pennzoil 400,” said Edward Hymes, President, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. “While the race and its surrounding events will look different this year, the virtual nature of the weekend allows us to significantly extend our reach and connect with our audience in a new and interactive way. We are able to engage with race fans on their own terms, whether they are streaming content on their digital device or watching the action live on FOX. There truly will be something for everyone.”

The relationship with Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI), owner and operator of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, provides Pennzoil a stage to cultivate relationships with fans, partners and customers and put the spotlight on a shared appreciation for motorsports.

“We are excited for the Pennzoil 400 to be the first race on the west coast in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series,” said Las Vegas Motor Speedway President, Chris Powell. “Shell and Pennzoil strive to be the standard in motorsports and we are thrilled to help set that standard by helping Pennzoil host one of the most exciting races of the season at our world-class facility.”

For more information about technical relationships between Pennzoil and motorsports teams, visit www.Pennzoil.com/en_us/performance.

