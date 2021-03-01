RCR Post Race Report - Dixie Vodka 400

"Well, finishing second is a good night considering how the first two weekends of the season have gone, but I hate that I didn't get this Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevy into Victory Lane because if I would have then I would have gotten a lot of people in America free chicken tenders on Monday night. Once I really saw how fast we were in clean air at the end of the race, and I saw how fast we were catching everybody it became beyond frustrating because I know just two or three different decisions on a restart would have put me miles ahead. I knew that we were going to have to have a well-executed restart. We didn't do that, and it takes time to get around all of those cars who pass you on a restart because they are all really good drivers. That's the difference. I thought we would be better in the day and everyone would catch up at night, but it was the opposite of that. We tried to work on our Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevy throughout the night. We learned a lot. You have to win these races by being very consistent and making the right calls as a driver and as a team. I'm proud of how fast we were at the end of the race."