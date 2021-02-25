Spire Motorsports Names Marwin Sports Official Apparel Partner

Spire Motorsports announced today that Marwin Sports will maintain its relationship with the team in 2021 and buoy its support by entering into a multi-year partnership aboard both the organization’s Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Camaros in the NASCAR Cup Series.



Marwin will also serve as the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



The Los Angeles-based apparel manufacturer returns to Spire Motorsports following a two-race stint as the primary sponsor of the No. 77 Chevy in 2020 and will also serve as the Concord, N.C., operation’s official apparel provider.



Marwin Sports was founded in Sweden in 1980 and since its inception, the organization’s mission has been to design and build reliable, innovative apparel, fit for life on the job, on the mountain top, in the office or at the race track.



“Marwin Sports is eager to continue building our marketing platform with Spire Motorsports,” said Marwin Sports U.S. co-founder and director of business development Brian Rock. “This quickly rising NASCAR Cup Series team has tremendous momentum building and we are excited to be a part of it. At Marwin we believe in doing it better or don’t bother doing it at all. We’ve watched Spire Motorsports’ progression over the years and we feel that they are the perfect partner to integrate our smart apparel into an environment which will put it to the test. Spire leadership has assembled an exciting group of talented individuals and the future is very bright. We’re thrilled with the association and to partner with a team who embodies the same values, vision, and eagerness to always innovate and improve.”



In 2019, Marwin Sports was launched in the United States to identify apparel opportunities and bring tangible solutions to a diverse group of industries. The U.S. founders have backgrounds in professional sports ranging from basketball to auto racing.



Fueled by passion and experience, Marwin Sports delivers innovative technology and apparel solutions to countless individuals and organizations. As a leading technology-first brand, Marwin products are unique with proprietary innovations.



“It’s always exciting to introduce a partner to the sport and show them the potential for creating programs that move the needle,” commented Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “We’re thrilled to see a program grow from a two-race partnership in 2020 to a relationship that encompasses our entire team over multiple years. We’re proud that Marwin Sports entrusted our team to be the focal point of their marketing efforts. Marwin Sports is a performance brand and I can’t think of a more perfect fit for our team and all of our fans.”



Spire Motorsports official apparel items are available for sale at marwinsports.com/collections/ spire.



The Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, February 28 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The third of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Spire Motorsports PR