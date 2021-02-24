Spire Motorsports, Diamond Creek Water Look to Make a Splash at Homestead

Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water will serve as the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway where Justin Haley will continue handling the driving duties.



Diamond Creek formulates and bottles ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Diamond Creek is available in one gallon, one liter and 500 mL bottles and aids in balancing the body’s pH while providing superior hydration resulting from a proprietary ionization process.



In 2013, Diamond Creek CEO and Founder Ken Morgan recognized the demand for better tasting and longer lasting alkaline water was growing. After forming a partnership with a local spring, Diamond Creek was born. Today, Diamond Creek has partnerships with springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee and can be found at retail in nearly 2,000 locations. Diamond Creek water is ranked in the top 20 of premium waters in the United States by Information Resources, Inc.



Spire Holdings LLC, the parent company of Spire Motorsports, is also a key stakeholder in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC Markets: GHMP). Good Hemp distributes healthy, great-tasting and inexpensive hemp-infused water and beverage products. Good Hemp products are made with all-natural ingredients, are vegan and gluten-free. Good Hemp has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Diamond Creek.



"We are thrilled to showcase Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water to race fans across the country with Spire Motorsports,” said Morgan. “I have a great relationship with team co-owner, T.J. Puchyr, as well as the team at Good Hemp, Inc. I also have great respect for the history of this sport, thanks to my long personal friendship with the late Alan Kulwicki. We intend to use this partnership with Spire Motorsports to showcase the benefit of our high alkaline water with the drivers, team members and pit crew as they look for a superior hydration source on race weekends. This program will also allow us further retail penetration with our current partners such as Food Lion, Kroger, Harris Teeter and Giant Eagle.”



Haley made his first Cup Series start of 2021 in last weekend’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 on the 3.61-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway. Despite battling handling issues for much of the 70-lap event, the Winimac, Ind., native steered the No. 77 machine to a respectable 24th-place finish.



“Great effort all day from Spire Motorsports last weekend at Daytona,” said Haley. “We fought through some adversity, but Kevin (crew chief Kevin Bellicourt) made good decisions on pit road and every adjustment we made to the car was a positive adjustment. We executed when we needed to and came home with a top-25 finish.”



While this weekend will mark Haley’s first Cup Series start at Homestead, the 21-year-old has three NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the 1.5-mile south Florida oval to draw from. Haley started inside the top 10 in each of those starts and calls a sixth-place finish a venue best.



In two Homestead NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts (2017 - 2018), including a trip to the series’ 2018 Championship 4, he finished in the top 10 on both occasions.



“I’m excited to get to Homestead this weekend and make my first start in a Cup car on a mile-and-a-half oval,” Haley added. “Homestead is a great racetrack. It’s big, wide and has different degrees of banking. There’s a lot of room to race so it’s a lot of fun. We had a pretty good day last weekend at the Daytona road course so we’re going to keep working hard to try and get better.”



It’s a small world. That timeless cliché has illustrated unexpected meetings or random encounters for as long as anyone can remember. A chance meeting aboard a flight from Charlotte to Chicago connected Puchyr to Morgan and that’s when the two realized they had more than just boarding passes in common.



“I met Ken (Morgan) on a flight to Chicago and before long, we realized we had more in common than most people who sit next to one another on a random trip,” explained Puchyr. “We were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flight attendant wasn’t able to pass out water. It was ironic because as we were chatting, he told me about a ‘little water company’ that he owns, so I told him about Good Hemp. Turns out that Ken even knew Alan Kulwicki – they were great friends – and now Spire Motorsports operates out of what was once Alan Kulwicki Racing. At the same time, he told me that Corey LaJoie was a celebrity endorser for Diamond Creek. And, here we are. I’m not sure things could have lined up better if we scripted it.”



Unless, of course, Puchyr and Morgan can share a trip to the Winner’s Circle.



The Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, February 28 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The third of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Spire Motorsports PR