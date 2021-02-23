Aric Almirola No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Homestead Advance

● History at Homestead-Miami Speedway: In 11 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead, Almirola has earned two top-fives and four top-10s. He finished fifth in his most recent start June 14, 2020. To view the full stage-by-stage recap of last year’s race, click here. ● Almirola’s fifth place finish at Homestead last year was exactly what the team needed to carry momentum through the rest of the season. Until that point, the team had only three top-10 finishes in the previous 11 races with an average finish of 22.8 in the previous five races. The top-five earned at Homestead triggered a streak of five top-fives in a row and nine consecutive top-10s. It was the first time in Almirola’s career he had consecutive top-five finishes and nine consecutive top-10s. ● 1.5-mile History: In Almirola’s last 10 starts at 1.5-mile tracks, he has one top-five, four top-10s, and has led 164 laps with an average finish of 13.4. ● Smithfield Foods celebrates 10 years of partnership with Almirola this season with a special campaign called Taste Victory. As one of the most active partners in NASCAR, Smithfield plans to engage fans all year long by hosting a microsite that provides the opportunity to win when Almirola wins or finishes inside the top-10. When Almirola wins, one fan will win $10,000, and 10 fans will win a gift card for each top-10 finish. The microsite also doubles as an Aric Almirola fan page and entertainment source where fans can get behind the wheel of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford with a custom racing game, and learn more about Almirola with fast facts, favorite recipes and custom content about his life on and off the track. Visit www.tastevictory.com to learn more. Thanks to Almirola’s Feb. 11 win in the Duel qualifying race for the Daytona 500, one lucky fan has already won $10,000. ● Beyond the 10 YouTube Series: In 2021, Almirola continues to share his life beyond the No. 10 Smithfield Ford with season three of his award-winning YouTube series. Fans and media can subscribe on YouTube to see Almirola’s personality on and off the track. Episodes have already featured life as a dad, a husband and an athlete, and it gives fans a unique perspective on what goes on in the life of a professional NASCAR driver. Fans can also follow Almirola’s social media channels: @Aric_Almirola on Twitter and Instagram, and @AricAlmirola on Facebook. ● The Smithfield Ford team advanced two positions in the championship standings last weekend and sits 21st with 33 points, 71 behind leader Denny Hamlin. ● Before the season kicked off, Almirola and former teammate and FOX Sports analyst Clint Bower made a friendly wager via Twitter on the outcome of Super Bowl LV. If Almirola’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Bowyer’s Kansas City Chiefs, or vice versa, the losing driver would have to wear the competitor’s jersey in a live interview. The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs, but Bowyer has yet to don a Buccaneers jersey on live TV, fueling some friendly banter between Bowyer and Almirola on social media to the enjoyment of fans. ● Crew chief Mike Bugarewicz is in his sixth full-time season at SHR and his second with Almirola. To learn more, click here.