Quin Houff and StarCom Racing Stir it Up with 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey

Whether you prefer it on the rocks or as a shot, 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey plans to serve up quite the cocktail with its 2021 sponsorship of Quin Houff and StarCom Racing. With an eleven-race partnership underway, 8-Ball will debut the smooth black and white 00 8-Ball Chevy at Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, February 28 at 3:30PM ET. Fans can get in on the action by tuning in to FOX to watch the race and following along @StarComRacing’s Twitter for live radio updates from inside Houff’s car . Established in May 2017 by Paul Thomas, the founder of Julian Hard Cider which is now distributed nationwide, 8-Ball whiskey launched the first chocolate-infused bourbon whiskey in America. Blended with the world’s most popular flavor, Thomas’ 8-Ball Chocolate Whiskey was crafted using only the finest all-natural ingredients sourced from Madagascar, Indonesia and Mexico, and combined with premium bourbon, then aged in charred American Oak barrels resulting in its unique spicy and smooth finish. 8-Ball Premium Whiskey can be purchased online, as well as at select locations that can be found via the website’s ‘FIND’ widget.



“I’m excited to become part of the 8-Ball Chocolate whiskey family,” said StarCom Racing 00 Driver, Quin houff. “Paul and his team are a great group, and I can’t wait to get their brand on the track this season starting in Miami! It’s great to see a new and fast-growing company come to our sport and believe in what we are doing. Oh, and the whiskey is delicious, too!”



Aside from his successful spirits, Thomas is a Navy Veteran Corpsman Medic who gives back to the community through his work as a Julian/Cuyamaca firefighter, founder and member of HERO Racing (which supports wounded veterans and orphanages in Baja) and contributes to various charities. A percentage of every bottle sold is donated to support the Tragedy Assistance Program (TAPS) for grieving military families and also Tuesdays Children who supports families of 9/11 victims.



“8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey could not be more excited than to join the incredible StarCom Racing 00 Quin Houff team”, said Paul Thomas, Founder and CEO of 8-Ball. “We are 100% committed to do whatever we can to support everyone’s dreams and aspirations. Quin is a winner.”



With a product this clever and a founder with such a robust resume, StarCom Racing and Quin Houff are honored to collaborate with 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey for the below 2021 NCS Races and work to build its brands together.



1. Homestead-Miami Speedway (2/8/21) - Dixie Vodka 400

2. Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3/7/21) - Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

3. Atlanta Motor Speedway (3/21/21) - Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

4. Talladega Superspeedway (4/45/21) - GEICO 500

5. Kansas Speedway (5/2/21) - NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas

6. Charlotte Motor Speedway (5/30/21) - Coca-Cola 600

7. Sonoma Raceway (6/6/21) - Toyota / Save Mart 350

8. Texas Motor Speedway (6/13/21) - NASCAR All-Star

9. Road America (7/4/21) - NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America



StarCom PR 10. Atlanta Motor Speedway (7/11/21) - Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart 11. Texas Motor Speedway (10/17/21) - Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500