NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Feb 22 0
NASCAR announced penalties following the events at Daytona Int’l Speedway on Monday. The penalties, impacting two teams and an owner, impacted only the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

The No. 2 and 20 Cup Series teams, driven by Brad Keselowski and race winner Christopher Bell, were hit with lug nut penalties. Jeremy Bullins, crew chief of the No. 2 Ford and Adam Stevens, crew chief of the No. 20 Toyota, were each fined $10,000.

Chip Ganassi, owner of the No. 1 and 42 NASCAR Cup Series teams, has been fined $30,000 and suspended for the next race. Ganassi violated 12.8.1.b (failure to comply with NASCAR’s COVID-19 event protocol guidelines and/or instructions from NASCAR including screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization, and use of required personal protective equipment, etc.)

Ganassi has yet indicated whether he’ll appeal.

