RCR Post Race Report - O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona

"We had a really strong Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We were able to earn a few Stage Points in Stage 1 and probably would have finished the race around eighth if it weren't for problems at the end. That's how these races are, though. You can't control everything. I had a run but we got caught up in somebody else's fighting match. The No. 17 and No. 18 got into it through the chicane. The No. 17 jumped the last curb so I tried to go low. I don't know if he got blocked down there or what, but I just got into the grass. We ended up with damage but we fought to get it back out there. We had to make a couple of unscheduled pit stops for tires and to make repairs. It's a shame but we can't control the things that happen in front of us. This Richard Childress Racing team worked so hard all day. I really didn't want that outcome but we did learn a lot today that we can build off of for the rest of the road course races on the schedule."