Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Returns to Rick Ware Racing for 2021 Season

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and driver Garrett Smithley are excited to announce the return of Victory Lane Quick Oil Change and several of its partners to the team for select NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) events throughout the 2021 season starting with this weekend’s NCS event at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday, February 21.



Victory Lane was originally founded as Pit Stop Quick Lube in Ann Arbor, Michigan by Derrick and Jane Oxender in 1980. When the company began offering franchise sales in 1986, the name was changed to Victory Lane Quick Oil Change. This history makes Victory Lane the longest operating quick lube franchise in Michigan.



In July of 2014 after over 30 years of successful operation, the Oxenders sold Victory Lane to Justin and Lauren Cialella. At the time, the Cialella’s were the majority franchisees of the corporation, owning and operating ten locations in the Southeast Michigan region.



“NASCAR sponsorship is a natural fit for Victory Lane,” said Victory Lane Quick Oil Change CEO Justin Cialella. “We have seen success in both brand recognition and franchise sales since our first race in NASCAR. This will be our fourth season with Garrett (Smithley) and we couldn’t ask for a better brand ambassador. He understands our brand and believes in it. We’re excited and honored to have many of our great partners believe in this program as much as we do and are looking forward to a great season.”



The Victory Lane franchise is licensed nationwide and currently operates 42 franchise locations in eight states. As of 2020, Victory Lane is the 17th largest franchise quick lube in the United States as well as the 5th largest retail automotive franchise in Michigan.



Joining Victory Lane on Smithley’s NCS cars this season will be Kendall Motor Oil, Red Line Synthetic Oil, Water Wetter, TrueBrand, Buck’s Oil, and Clix Wipers.



“Justin, Lauren, Jim and the team at Victory Lane have been instrumental in the positive trajectory of my NASCAR career,” said Garrett Smithley. “Preventive maintenance, specifically oil changes are something that we all need to take care of but rarely have the time to do. Victory Lane truly offers the best solution. Their services are affordable & consistent, and their associates are honest and trustworthy. That is evident when looking at the growth of the Victory Lane brand, even during the pandemic. I’m humbled, honored, and excited to represent an organization like Victory Lane and it’s partners for another year.”



RWR announced earlier this year that they re-signed Smithley for the 2021 NCS season. He made his season debut in Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2, driving the No. 13 Ford Mustang. Despite failing to qualify for the 63rd Daytona 500, Smithley put on one of the best “underdog” performances in history, battling with David Ragan, Noah Gragson, and Kaz Grala for the last spot in the Daytona 500 starting lineup.



For more information about RWR, please visit www.WareRacing.com.

RWR PR