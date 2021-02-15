RCR Post Race Report - Daytona 500

"I'm proud of my No. 8 Lenovo team for sticking with it all night long to get as much out of our race as we could. We had such a solid No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that my team worked so hard on over the last couple of months. It's really unfortunate that we got caught up in one of the big ones early after just 15 laps of the DAYTONA 500. I hate it for all our partners and fans, but it's part of racing here. My team did a great job repairing what they could and getting me back out there after that lengthy rain delay. Every point and position matters out here, so I'm glad we were able to get back out there to grab a few more spots and finish out the night. It's not the clean start to the season that we wanted, but we'll regroup. I look forward to coming back down here next weekend for the road course. We had a lot of speed during the Clash that we can capitalize on to get ourselves a good finish."